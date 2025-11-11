Left Menu

MAIA Estates Secures Rs 120 Crore for Bengaluru Housing Project

MAIA Estates, a real estate firm, has secured Rs 120 crore funding from Arnya to develop The Seven, a new housing project in South Bengaluru. Scheduled to start in 2026, the project spans 6 lakh sq ft. MAIA Estates, founded in 2016, oversees 11 million sq ft in development.

Real estate company MAIA Estates has announced securing Rs 120 crore from Arnya for a new housing development, The Seven, in South Bengaluru's Basavanagudi.

The project is projected to cover around 6 lakh square feet, with construction set to start in early 2026 and expected completion by 2029.

Founded in 2016, MAIA Estates is involved in developing 11 million square feet across various stages in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

