MAIA Estates Secures Rs 120 Crore for Bengaluru Housing Project

Real estate company MAIA Estates has announced securing Rs 120 crore from Arnya for a new housing development, The Seven, in South Bengaluru's Basavanagudi.

The project is projected to cover around 6 lakh square feet, with construction set to start in early 2026 and expected completion by 2029.

Founded in 2016, MAIA Estates is involved in developing 11 million square feet across various stages in Bengaluru.

