ISRO's Leap Towards Gaganyaan: Successful Parachute Test Conducted

ISRO has successfully conducted a crucial test of the main parachutes for the Gaganyaan Crew Module at the Babina Field Firing Range. This is part of the Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Tests required for the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send a three-member crew on a three-day space mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:01 IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Tuesday the successful testing of key parachutes for its Gaganyaan Crew Module. The test was performed at the Babina Field Firing Range in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on November 3, marking a critical milestone for India's first human spaceflight programme.

As part of ongoing Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Tests (IMAT), the exercise is crucial for evaluating the parachute system designed for the Gaganyaan mission. The mission's objective is to send a three-member Indian crew to space for three days and ensure their safe return, with tests involving unmanned launches aimed at validating key systems ahead of the manned flight.

ISRO's latest test validated the structural integrity and load distribution of the parachute system under extreme conditions. The exercise involved dropping a mass equivalent to the Crew Module from 2.5 km using an IL-76 aircraft. The test confirmed a stable descent and soft landing, affirming the parachute design's robustness, and involved participation from organizations like VSSC, ADRDE, DRDO, Indian Air Force, and Indian Army.

