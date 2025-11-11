Silent Shadows: Aftermath of the Red Fort Blast

The Red Fort's vibrant streets fell eerily silent on Tuesday morning, a stark change from the usual hustle and bustle, after a devastating blast claimed 12 lives and injured 20 more.

The explosion hit a slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station, leaving behind a chaotic trail of destruction. Locals, grappling with the horrific aftermath, reported encountering human remains scattered across the once-busy streets.

Residents and shopkeepers described the scene as unprecedented, with some witnessing body parts near their locations. The thriving Chandni Chowk market, usually teeming with shoppers, now stands in striking silence as forensic teams continue their investigation.

