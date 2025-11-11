Left Menu

Silent Shadows: Aftermath of the Red Fort Blast

The bustling lanes around the Red Fort fell silent following a deadly explosion that killed 12 people and injured 20 others. Amidst the mangled metal and shattered peace, locals recounted harrowing scenes, including spotting human remains. Market activities in usually vibrant Chandni Chowk have come to a standstill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:41 IST
Silent Shadows: Aftermath of the Red Fort Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Red Fort's vibrant streets fell eerily silent on Tuesday morning, a stark change from the usual hustle and bustle, after a devastating blast claimed 12 lives and injured 20 more.

The explosion hit a slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station, leaving behind a chaotic trail of destruction. Locals, grappling with the horrific aftermath, reported encountering human remains scattered across the once-busy streets.

Residents and shopkeepers described the scene as unprecedented, with some witnessing body parts near their locations. The thriving Chandni Chowk market, usually teeming with shoppers, now stands in striking silence as forensic teams continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IKEA India's Sales Surge Amid Expansion and Innovation

IKEA India's Sales Surge Amid Expansion and Innovation

 India
2
Habitual Offender Detained Under MPDA in Nanded

Habitual Offender Detained Under MPDA in Nanded

 India
3
Turkish Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Sentence Amid Political Turmoil

Turkish Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Sentence Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Congress and VBA Forge Strategic Alliance for Nanded Polls

Congress and VBA Forge Strategic Alliance for Nanded Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025