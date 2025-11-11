Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Protection for Delhi’s ‘Green Lungs’

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to grant statutory status to the Delhi Ridge Management Board. This move aims to protect the ecological integrity of the Delhi Ridge, a major environmental concern in the national capital. The court criticized Delhi's government for a lack of action over the years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision aimed at safeguarding the ecological integrity of Delhi's 'green lungs,' the Supreme Court has instructed the Centre to provide statutory status to the Delhi Ridge Management Board (DRMB). The decision marks an important chapter in the long-standing environmental litigation of TN Godavarman Thirumulpad vs Union of India.

The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai alongside Justice K Vinod Chandran, emphasized the critical need for protecting the Ridge's integrity amid rising pollution levels. The court criticized the Delhi government for a three-decade lag in implementing conservation strategies despite repeated judicial directives.

The DRMB is tasked with removing encroachments, safeguarding the existing Ridge Forest, and scientifically conserving the Ridge. It will also ensure that the Morphological Ridge, identified by geological features, is preserved. Key governmental and non-governmental stakeholders will cooperate to maintain coordination and transparency.

