Left Menu

Noida Authority Cracks Down on Encroachments

The Noida Authority has taken disciplinary action against its officials for negligence in addressing encroachments. A crackdown has been ordered on illegal constructions, resulting in land worth Rs 2,745 crore being reclaimed. Several FIRs have been lodged, and 527 notices issued against encroachers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:38 IST
Noida Authority Cracks Down on Encroachments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Authority has initiated disciplinary action against its officials for alleged inadequacies in curbing encroachments, following the freeing of land worth Rs 2,745 crore from unauthorized occupation.

Officials of Work Circle-06 face charges of negligence, with a show-cause notice issued to Manager Abdul Shahid and departmental proceedings underway for failing to effectively supervise.

The Authority has filed 25 FIRs against offenders, with 527 notices issued to encroachers. CEO Lokesh M has warned the public against engaging with land mafias and called for continued action against illicit constructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

 India
2
Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh

Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026