Noida Authority Cracks Down on Encroachments
The Noida Authority has taken disciplinary action against its officials for negligence in addressing encroachments. A crackdown has been ordered on illegal constructions, resulting in land worth Rs 2,745 crore being reclaimed. Several FIRs have been lodged, and 527 notices issued against encroachers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:38 IST
The Noida Authority has initiated disciplinary action against its officials for alleged inadequacies in curbing encroachments, following the freeing of land worth Rs 2,745 crore from unauthorized occupation.
Officials of Work Circle-06 face charges of negligence, with a show-cause notice issued to Manager Abdul Shahid and departmental proceedings underway for failing to effectively supervise.
The Authority has filed 25 FIRs against offenders, with 527 notices issued to encroachers. CEO Lokesh M has warned the public against engaging with land mafias and called for continued action against illicit constructions.
