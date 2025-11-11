Left Menu

India Leads Climate Justice Call at UNFCCC CoP30, Champions Equity & Finance

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:14 IST
India’s presence at CoP30 reflects its evolving role as both a leader of the Global South and a bridge-builder in climate negotiations—balancing ambition with realism, and equity with global responsibility. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

At the Opening Plenary of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (CoP30) held in Belém, Brazil, India reaffirmed its leadership among developing nations, delivering forceful and visionary statements on behalf of both the BASIC group—comprising Brazil, South Africa, India, and China—and the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) coalition. These interventions by India laid out a comprehensive framework for equity, climate justice, and international cooperation in the global climate regime, emphasizing that developing countries must not be left behind as the world advances climate action.

Defending Equity and Differentiated Responsibilities

Representing two key coalitions of the Global South, India reiterated the foundational principle of "Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC)", which has been central to international climate negotiations since the Rio Earth Summit.

India emphasized that any progress at CoP30 must be rooted in:

  • Full and effective implementation of the UNFCCC, Kyoto Protocol, and Paris Agreement

  • Upholding equity in all negotiations and actions

  • Recognizing the historic and ongoing responsibilities of developed nations in causing climate change

India clearly asserted that the architecture of the Paris Agreement must not be altered, and the balance between mitigation, adaptation, and means of implementation must be maintained to preserve the trust of developing countries.

Paris Agreement at 10: Finance as the Roadblock

Marking a decade since the signing of the Paris Agreement, India used the platform to strongly highlight that climate finance remains the greatest barrier to raising ambition among developing nations. In its statements, India called for:

  • A universally agreed definition of climate finance

  • A significant scale-up in public finance flows, particularly for adaptation

  • Full implementation of Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which legally obligates developed countries to provide climate finance to developing countries

India pointed out that adaptation finance currently falls short by nearly fifteen-fold and warned that the 2025 goal to double adaptation finance is not on track. It called for a strong, balanced outcome on the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), including agreement on minimum indicators while allowing flexibility based on national circumstances and avoiding excessive reporting burdens on developing nations.

Adaptation and Inclusion: A Matter of Urgency

India underscored that adaptation is not a luxury but a lifeline for billions in the Global South, particularly for those who have contributed least to global warming but bear the brunt of its impacts—from floods and heatwaves to sea-level rise and agricultural distress.

India fully supported:

  • The UAE–Belém Work Programme on Adaptation

  • The launch of the Baku Adaptation Roadmap Both of which aim to operationalize global commitments with a focus on leaving no one behind.

Technology Transfer and Just Transition: Removing Structural Barriers

India drew attention to systemic inequities in access to clean technologies, urging that:

  • The Technology Implementation Programme must yield actionable outcomes

  • Intellectual property and market access barriers should not obstruct technology transfer to developing nations

On the Just Transitions Work Programme, India emphasized that it must:

  • Deliver institutional arrangements rooted in justice and equity

  • Facilitate climate transitions that narrow the North-South development gap

  • Ensure that no section of society—especially workers and vulnerable communities—is excluded from the benefits of a green economy

Trade Measures and Multilateralism: A Warning Against Protectionism

India also issued a stern caution against the misuse of climate-related trade measures by some developed countries. It noted that unilateral carbon border taxes and similar policies:

  • Violate Article 3.5 of the UNFCCC

  • Risk becoming tools of economic protectionism

  • Undermine global cooperation and multilateralism

India reiterated the need for transparent, inclusive negotiation platforms where all voices, particularly those of developing nations, are treated as equal partners.

Developed Nations Must Step Up: A Call for Fair Carbon Space

Both the BASIC and LMDC groups, speaking through India, called on developed countries to:

  • Reach net-zero emissions earlier, preserving carbon space for developing nations

  • Invest in negative emissions technologies

  • Fulfil their commitments on finance, capacity building, and technology transfer

This is critical to maintaining global trust and ensuring that developing countries are not penalized for a crisis they did not cause.

India’s Closing Note: A Commitment to Earth and Humanity

India’s statements closed with a reaffirmation of its constructive, balanced, and forward-looking approach to climate diplomacy. It pledged continued engagement to ensure that CoP30 delivers:

  • A successful and just outcome

  • That reflects the aspirations of developing nations

  • And prioritizes the protection, preservation, and conservation of Mother Earth

India’s presence at CoP30 reflects its evolving role as both a leader of the Global South and a bridge-builder in climate negotiations—balancing ambition with realism, and equity with global responsibility.

A Crucial Stand for Climate Justice

As the world grapples with climate emergencies and geopolitical tensions, India’s voice at CoP30 reaffirms the moral and strategic urgency of equity in global climate governance. By standing with BASIC and LMDC partners, India is not just speaking for itself—it is championing the hopes and futures of billions of people across the developing world.

 

