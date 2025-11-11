Left Menu

California Flexes Green Tech Muscles at COP30

California Governor Gavin Newsom pledged at COP30 in Brazil that the state will continue its focus on green technology and climate policy. He highlighted China's dominance in the field and emphasized California's commitment to competing in the green tech industry amidst varying national priorities.

  • Brazil

At the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, California Governor Gavin Newsom delivered a strong message about the state's unwavering commitment to green technology and climate policy.

Addressing attendees, Newsom took a bold stance, highlighting China's increasing role in dominating the global industry. He criticized the United States' approach, stating, "The United States of America is as dumb as we want to be on this topic, but the state of California is not."

Newsom assured the audience that California will take an assertive role, emphasizing, "We are going to assert ourselves, we're going to lean in, and we are going to compete in this space." His remarks marked a powerful statement on California's leadership in environmental initiatives.

