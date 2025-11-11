Red Fort Blast Aftermath: Metro Closure Disrupts Business Hub

The Lal Quila Metro Station in Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday as a security precaution after a high-intensity blast occurred near the Red Fort earlier this week.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that this measure is necessary to ensure public safety after Monday's explosion, which tragically claimed at least 12 lives and injured 20 others. The closure impacts local businesses heavily dependent on tourist influx, such as the Lajpat Rai Market, where shopkeepers face potential financial setbacks.

In the areas surrounding the Red Fort, markets like Sadar Bazaar and Chandni Chowk report diminished activity and anticipate challenges for several weeks. Vendors express deep concern about the impact on their livelihood, especially given the reliance on wholesale buyers and tourist trade.

