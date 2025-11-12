Left Menu

AstraZeneca Reaches New Heights & Pfizer Eyes Lucrative Weight-Loss Market

AstraZeneca stock has reached a record high, solidifying its position as the UK's top-listed company. The company's performance follows impressive earnings and a beneficial U.S. drug-pricing deal. Additionally, Pfizer is making strategic moves into the weight-loss drug market with a major acquisition, aiming for a share of this growing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:27 IST
AstraZeneca's market value hit a new pinnacle, setting a record high with shares surpassing their September 2024 peak. This highlights AstraZeneca's dominance as the UK's largest listed stock.

The post-earnings surge followed impressive quarterly results and a favorable U.S. drug-pricing agreement that effectively reduced regulatory uncertainties, boosting investor confidence.

In parallel, Pfizer is targeting the booming weight-loss drug market dominated by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. Its decisive $10 billion Metsera acquisition signals a major strategic push, unlocking potential in a market estimated to be worth $150 billion by the 2030s.

