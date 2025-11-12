AstraZeneca Reaches New Heights & Pfizer Eyes Lucrative Weight-Loss Market

AstraZeneca's market value hit a new pinnacle, setting a record high with shares surpassing their September 2024 peak. This highlights AstraZeneca's dominance as the UK's largest listed stock.

The post-earnings surge followed impressive quarterly results and a favorable U.S. drug-pricing agreement that effectively reduced regulatory uncertainties, boosting investor confidence.

In parallel, Pfizer is targeting the booming weight-loss drug market dominated by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. Its decisive $10 billion Metsera acquisition signals a major strategic push, unlocking potential in a market estimated to be worth $150 billion by the 2030s.

(With inputs from agencies.)