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Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business - A Battle for the Voiceless

The much-awaited action thriller 'Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business', starring Anshuman Jha, is set for Diwali 2026 release. Directed by Sanjay Shetty, the sequel features a storyline around the endangered Celebes crested macaque and stars Riddhi Dogra, Eksha Kerung, and Adil Hussain. The film emphasizes humanity's respectful bond with nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:40 IST
Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business - A Battle for the Voiceless
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  • India

The highly anticipated action thriller, 'Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business,' featuring Anshuman Jha, is poised for a Diwali 2026 release, according to its makers. This sequel to Jha's 2023 film, 'Lakadbaggha,' continues the storyline with new adventures and promises a gripping narrative centered around the Celebes crested macaque, an endangered species native to Indonesia.

Alongside Jha, the film stars Riddhi Dogra, Eksha Kerung, and Adil Hussain in key roles. Under the direction of Sanjay Shetty, the sequel builds on its predecessor's gripping action, embodying themes of courage, loyalty, and the fight to protect voiceless animals.

In a statement coinciding with his birthday, Jha shared that the film holds deep personal significance and serves as a tribute to Lord Hanuman. It symbolizes a broader message about the importance of humanity's respectful and responsible relationship with nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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