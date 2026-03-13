In the elusive world of art, none are as enigmatic as Banksy. The anonymous artist has not only become a cultural phenomenon but has built a multimillion-dollar empire through a labyrinthine network of businesses. Operating primarily outside the traditional art sphere, Banksy maneuvers his operations through a series of British companies. Chief among them is Pest Control, serving as both the artist's gatekeeper and authentication body.

Since 2015, Banksy's artworks have accumulated an estimated $248.8 million in secondary market sales. Although the artist receives only minimal royalties due to UK legislation, private sales to VIP collectors have reportedly fetched millions directly for Banksy. These exclusive transactions are conducted secretly, carefully orchestrated by Banksy's inner circle.

As the value of Banksy's works has soared, so too has the challenge of authentication. Pest Control remains the only recognized authority to legitimize Banksy creations, a contentious process criticized for its opacity and sluggishness. Despite these controversies, the authentication procedure is designed to protect buyers in an escalating market where fakes abound.

(With inputs from agencies.)