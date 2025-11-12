Delhi-NCR Takes Action: Strict Curbs Under GRAP Stage-III

In a bid to combat deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This decision has resulted in the Noida Authority imposing stringent restrictions on construction activities and vehicular traffic across the city.

An official statement released on Tuesday outlined the immediate cessation of all construction work in Noida, barring projects related to metro rail, hospitals, and flyovers. The aim is to tackle the severe levels of pollution, as highlighted by the alarming Air Quality Index (AQI).

As per the new regulations, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles are prohibited from operating within Noida. Moreover, ready-mix concrete plants, stone crushers, and demolition activities are suspended until further notice. Residents and local agencies are urged to adhere strictly to these guidelines, with penalties looming for non-compliance.

