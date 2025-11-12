Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Takes Action: Strict Curbs Under GRAP Stage-III

In response to worsening air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management has activated Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR. This has led to a halt on most construction activities and vehicular movement in Noida. Residents are urged to comply with these strict new measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:03 IST
Delhi-NCR Takes Action: Strict Curbs Under GRAP Stage-III
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This decision has resulted in the Noida Authority imposing stringent restrictions on construction activities and vehicular traffic across the city.

An official statement released on Tuesday outlined the immediate cessation of all construction work in Noida, barring projects related to metro rail, hospitals, and flyovers. The aim is to tackle the severe levels of pollution, as highlighted by the alarming Air Quality Index (AQI).

As per the new regulations, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles are prohibited from operating within Noida. Moreover, ready-mix concrete plants, stone crushers, and demolition activities are suspended until further notice. Residents and local agencies are urged to adhere strictly to these guidelines, with penalties looming for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Waymo's Expansive Robotaxi Journey Hits New Freeway Heights

Waymo's Expansive Robotaxi Journey Hits New Freeway Heights

 Global
2
White House Accuses Democrats of Email Leak to Smear Trump

White House Accuses Democrats of Email Leak to Smear Trump

 United States
3
CM Yadav's Empowerment Quest: Transformative Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh

CM Yadav's Empowerment Quest: Transformative Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
India Fast-Tracks TB Reduction: A Beacon of Medical Progress

India Fast-Tracks TB Reduction: A Beacon of Medical Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025