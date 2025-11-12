Fadnavis Launches Major Development Works in Nashik

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to initiate development projects totaling Rs 5,657.89 crore in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. The ground-breaking ceremony is part of preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2026-27.

During his visit, Fadnavis will inspect local infrastructure including Ramkal Path at Ramkund in the Panchavati area. Additionally, he will inaugurate the new Nashik Zilla Parishad building.

The event will also be attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, alongside ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Girish Mahajan, and others, highlighting the state's concerted efforts towards infrastructure development.

