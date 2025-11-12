Left Menu

Fadnavis Launches Major Development Works in Nashik

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for Rs 5,657.89 crore worth of development projects in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar ahead of the 2026-27 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The CM will also inspect local sites and inaugurate a new building with several key ministers present.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to initiate development projects totaling Rs 5,657.89 crore in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. The ground-breaking ceremony is part of preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2026-27.

During his visit, Fadnavis will inspect local infrastructure including Ramkal Path at Ramkund in the Panchavati area. Additionally, he will inaugurate the new Nashik Zilla Parishad building.

The event will also be attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, alongside ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Girish Mahajan, and others, highlighting the state's concerted efforts towards infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

