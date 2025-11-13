Tragedy Strikes: Girder Collapse Claims Life on NH-66

A heavy girder collapse on the NH-66 in Chandiroor, Kerala, tragically claimed the life of Rajesh, a pick-up driver transporting eggs from Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred early Thursday as construction on the 13-km elevated highway from Aroor to Thuravoor was underway, police reported.

The mishap took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. when workers were placing a girder on piers using a crane. After positioning, it unexpectedly fell onto a passing pick-up vehicle, crushing it with Rajesh inside. Despite rescue efforts, it took over three hours to retrieve him, and he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities are pointing to safety oversights, with reports indicating traffic was not adequately restricted during the operation. Local residents noted the workers fled the scene post-accident, hindering timely rescue efforts. The incident has prompted traffic diversions in the area, and a case will be registered by the police.