Supreme Court Halts Mining Near Wildlife Sanctuaries: A Win for Conservation
The Supreme Court has banned mining activities within one kilometer of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, citing environmental hazards. The directive mandates that such prohibitions apply nationwide, emphasizing wildlife protection. The court also urged the Jharkhand government to protect tribal and forest dweller rights while notifying the region as a wildlife sanctuary.
In a landmark ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court prohibited mining activities within a one-kilometer radius of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, emphasizing the threat they pose to wildlife. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai headed the bench that reviewed the Saranda Wildlife Sanctuary and Sasangdaburu Conservation Reserve in Jharkhand.
The court highlighted its consistent stance that proximity of mining activities to protected areas endangers wildlife. Citing a prior case related to Goa, the bench stressed the necessity of implementing these directives nationwide to safeguard wildlife across India.
The court directed the Jharkhand government to announce the area as a wildlife sanctuary, ensuring tribal and forest dweller rights under the Forest Rights Act. This decision follows a pending proposal to redefine ecological zones in West Singhbhum district.
