Supply Concerns: Jharkhand's Call for Commercial LPG Stability
Jharkhand Health Minister, Irfan Ansari, has urged the central government to ensure a smooth supply of commercial LPG cylinders essential for industries and hotels in the state. Ansari highlighted disruptions caused by revised gas allocation priorities amid West Asia tensions, potentially impacting local economies and industrial operations.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand's Health Minister, Irfan Ansari, has taken a stand to secure the ongoing supply of commercial LPG cylinders, a vital resource for the state's hotels and industrial sectors. The minister is seeking immediate intervention from the central government amid a supply crunch worsened by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
Ansari has written to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, alerting him to the critical demand for these gas cylinders, which play an essential role in food supply chains, especially in hotels serving hospitals. The minister cautioned that sustained interruptions could significantly harm hotel businesses and industry operations.
The reallocation of domestic natural gas priorities has inadvertently contributed to this crisis, placing sectors reliant on commercial LPG in a difficult position. Both hotel and industrial units, including prominent companies like Usha Martin Limited, are feeling the pinch. Ensuring regular supply is imperative to safeguard Jharkhand's economic stability and industrial progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
