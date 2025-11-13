Tragedy in the Depths: Coal Mine Fatality Sparks Safety Concerns in West Virginia

In a tragic incident that has raised alarm over mining safety, the body of a coal miner was discovered early Thursday in the flooded Rolling Thunder Mine in southern West Virginia. Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed the grim find, following a week-long search operation in the mine operated by Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.

The flooding occurred when a mining crew inadvertently struck a pocket of water last Saturday, causing a breach in the old mine wall. Fortunately, more than a dozen other miners were safely accounted for. This is the third miner's death at an Alpha facility in the state this year, highlighting ongoing safety concerns within the industry.

Efforts to locate the miner involved drilling holes to accelerate the search process and deploying dive teams to explore potential areas with air pockets. The National Cave Rescue Commission supported communication efforts with surplus Army phones capable of long-distance connections. Despite historical reports suggesting no significant water concerns, the tragedy underscores the inherent risks of mining in extensively explored areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)