Successful Relocation of Tigress to Revitalize Sahyadri Tiger Reserve
A tigress from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve has been relocated to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve to boost the big cat population. The Ministry of Environment approved this translocation plan, aiming to move eight tigers over five years. The first tigress, T20SF2, is now safely in her new home.
A sub-adult tigress from the buffer zone of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in eastern Maharashtra has been successfully relocated to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in the Western Ghats, according to official reports released on Thursday.
This translocation comes following the approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, which has sanctioned the movement of tigers from Tadoba-Andhari and Pench tiger reserves to the Sahyadri reserve to rejuvenate the big cat population there.
In a phased approach over the next five years, eight tigers will be shifted. The first phase witnessed the selection and relocation of two sub-adult tigresses; with the first, T20SF2, captured from Khadsangi forest range and moved after a health check-up. Prabhu Nath Shukla, Field Director of TATR, highlighted the collaborative efforts that facilitated this translocation, citing past successes in similar operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
