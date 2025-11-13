Left Menu

Successful Relocation of Tigress to Revitalize Sahyadri Tiger Reserve

A tigress from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve has been relocated to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve to boost the big cat population. The Ministry of Environment approved this translocation plan, aiming to move eight tigers over five years. The first tigress, T20SF2, is now safely in her new home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:37 IST
Successful Relocation of Tigress to Revitalize Sahyadri Tiger Reserve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-adult tigress from the buffer zone of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in eastern Maharashtra has been successfully relocated to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in the Western Ghats, according to official reports released on Thursday.

This translocation comes following the approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, which has sanctioned the movement of tigers from Tadoba-Andhari and Pench tiger reserves to the Sahyadri reserve to rejuvenate the big cat population there.

In a phased approach over the next five years, eight tigers will be shifted. The first phase witnessed the selection and relocation of two sub-adult tigresses; with the first, T20SF2, captured from Khadsangi forest range and moved after a health check-up. Prabhu Nath Shukla, Field Director of TATR, highlighted the collaborative efforts that facilitated this translocation, citing past successes in similar operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

 India
2
Chhattisgarh CM's 'Jandarshan': A Beacon of Hope and Action

Chhattisgarh CM's 'Jandarshan': A Beacon of Hope and Action

 India
3
LG Electronics India Faces Profit Decline Amidst Rising Costs

LG Electronics India Faces Profit Decline Amidst Rising Costs

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Misuse of Cheque Bounce Cases

Supreme Court to Address Misuse of Cheque Bounce Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025