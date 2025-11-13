Odisha's Mercury Dip: A Cold Wave Grips the Eastern State

Odisha witnessed a notable drop in temperatures, with the mercury plunging as low as 7.5°C in Daringbadi, Kandhamal district, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The chilling weather affected at least 17 locations across the eastern state, where minimum temperatures dipped below 15°C on Thursday, as stated in an official bulletin.

In other parts of Kandhamal, Phulbani recorded temperatures of 8.5°C, while Jharsuguda, Rourkela, and Bhawanipatna saw temperatures at 10.9°C, 11.1°C, and 11.5°C respectively. The IMD forecasts no significant temperature change in the days ahead, with state capital Bhubaneswar and neighboring Cuttack registering 14.1°C and 14.6°C respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)