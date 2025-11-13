Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Drives Urban Development in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led the 90th Board of Directors meeting of the Jammu Development Authority to discuss urban infrastructure projects. The focus was on efficient financial management and completing projects on schedule for enhancing public amenities. Revised budget estimates for upcoming years were deliberated.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir presided over the 90th Board of Directors meeting for the Jammu Development Authority, underscoring the urgency of timely project execution to fortify urban infrastructure in the capital city.

Joined by Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, along with other board members, the meeting engaged in comprehensive discussions on significant agenda items presented for consideration, as stated by an official spokesperson.

Chief Minister Abdullah highlighted the importance of strategic financial management and the timely conclusion of projects to improve urban facilities, fostering planned development within Jammu. The participants also reviewed revised financial estimates and budget allocations through 2026, focusing on sustainable urban growth.

