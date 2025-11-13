Omar Abdullah Drives Urban Development in Jammu

On Thursday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir presided over the 90th Board of Directors meeting for the Jammu Development Authority, underscoring the urgency of timely project execution to fortify urban infrastructure in the capital city.

Joined by Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, along with other board members, the meeting engaged in comprehensive discussions on significant agenda items presented for consideration, as stated by an official spokesperson.

Chief Minister Abdullah highlighted the importance of strategic financial management and the timely conclusion of projects to improve urban facilities, fostering planned development within Jammu. The participants also reviewed revised financial estimates and budget allocations through 2026, focusing on sustainable urban growth.