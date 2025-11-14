Left Menu

Dog Diversity: Unveiling 11,000 Years of Canine Evolution

A new study reveals that the remarkable diversity in dog sizes and shapes began at least 11,000 years ago. By examining the skulls of domesticated dogs and their wolf ancestors, scientists identified the onset of this diversity around the end of the last Ice Age, predating modern breeding practices.

Updated: 14-11-2025 02:29 IST
New research has unveiled that the vast diversity seen in modern dog breeds began over 11,000 years ago.

Scientists conducted an examination of 643 skulls from domesticated dogs and their wild wolf counterparts, dating back approximately 50,000 years.

The findings indicate that the notable array of canine forms emerged as far back as the end of the last Ice Age, long before current breeding techniques.

