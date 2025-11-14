Torrential Downpour Triggers Deadly Landslides in Java

In the wake of torrential rains, Indonesia's Java island has been struck by deadly landslides, claiming the lives of two individuals and leaving 21 more unaccounted for, according to officials on Friday.

The natural disaster, intensified by several days of incessant downpours, impacted three villages in Central Java province, damaging dozens of homes. Rescue efforts have been challenged by unstable ground, yet teams persist in their missions, as stated by National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

Significant resources, including heavy machinery, extraction tools, and manual equipment, are employed to expedite the search. This incident underscores the frequent threat of landslides and flooding during Indonesia's rainy season, which typically spans from October to March, affecting vulnerable communities living near mountainous areas or fertile floodplains.

