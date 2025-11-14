Left Menu

Delhi's Clean Air Crusade: A Commitment to Change

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes the government's dedication to tackling the city's issues, particularly pollution. At a ceremony for an automated testing station, Gupta highlighted efforts like launching electric buses and expanding testing facilities. She criticized previous governments for inaction and assured continued progress across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:16 IST
Delhi's Clean Air Crusade: A Commitment to Change
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing the capital's pressing problems, particularly pollution, during a foundation-laying ceremony for an automated testing station at Tehkhand bus depot.

Highlighting steps like the introduction of electric buses and enhancement of testing units, she set the stage for ongoing efforts to curb environmental challenges.

Gupta critiqued past administrations for negligence, contrasting their record with her government's accelerated progress in areas such as transportation and river rejuvenation, and called for patience and trust in her administration's strategic plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

