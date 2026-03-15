Transforming Leh: A Vision for Clean, Organized, Tourist-Friendly Urban Environment

Ladakh's Lt Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, conducted an inspection of Leh's main market and old town heritage areas to evaluate the infrastructure's state and sanitation. Accompanied by senior officials, Saxena emphasized the importance of a comprehensive urban redevelopment plan to enhance cleanliness and tourist appeal within the city.

Saxena's tour, which included a walk through Chuteyrantak and the Central Asian Museum, highlighted the urgent need for maintenance and modernization of public amenities. He interacted with local residents, listening to their concerns, and advocated for urban management improvements addressing safety, sanitation, and aesthetic enhancements.

The governor urged embracing local architectural traditions while eliminating infrastructural hazards like exposed electrical wires. Saxena tasked officials with creating a long-term sewage and drainage plan, improving street lighting, and developing parking spaces, all aimed at making Leh a more organized and appealing urban area within the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)