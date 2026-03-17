Oil and Wildlife: Gulf of Mexico's Environmental Crossroads

The Trump administration is considering granting oil and gas companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico an exemption from certain endangered species protections. This plan aligns with President Donald Trump's strategy to reduce what he describes as onerous business regulations and to spur increased domestic fossil fuel production.

According to a notice published in the Federal Register, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has summoned the Endangered Species Committee for a meeting on March 31 to deliberate on this potential exemption from the Nixon-era legislation, specifically for Gulf-based oil and gas operations. Historically known as the 'God Squad,' this committee has the authority to grant such exemptions, though it has convened rarely since its inception in 1978.

The Gulf of Mexico's endangered species, including whales, sea turtles, and corals, could be affected by this exemption. A previous federal analysis highlighted the endangerment faced by species like the Rice's whale from oil drilling ship strikes. As of now, the Interior Department has not provided specific details about the upcoming meeting.