Wayanad Tunnel Project Faces Backlash Amid Environmental Concerns
Environmental activists are challenging the Maripuzha tunnel project, citing potential ecological devastation and unassessed risks. Criticisms include destabilizing mountain ranges, watercourse alterations, and potential landslides at the project site—echoes of past disasters. Accusations also surface about corruption and inflated costs, casting doubts on the project's intent and execution.
- Country:
- India
The controversial twin tunnel road initiative at Maripuzha, Wayanad, faces severe criticism from environmental groups who label it as potentially catastrophic. The project, they argue, was greenlit without necessary scientific studies or an environmental impact assessment (EIA).
Environmental activists, including Basheer Anand John, highlight risks such as destabilization of sensitive mountain ranges, altering groundwater systems, and the potential for disastrous landslides similar to past incidents in the area. If executed, this project could lead to a significant natural upheaval.
Thomas Ambalavayal and other critics also point to alleged corruption, with claims that real estate and quarry mafias might be behind the scenes, manipulating public perception. They argue the project's costs and benefits are misrepresented, prioritizing commercial interests over local welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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