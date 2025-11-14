Left Menu

Revitalizing North Chennai: Stalin Unveils Development Projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has inaugurated various developments, including the revamped Periyar Nagar Library and new constructions for government facilities in his constituency of Kolathur, under the North Chennai Development scheme.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin marked a significant milestone by unveiling the renovated Periyar Nagar Library and the Chief Minister Padaippagam. These projects, developed at an investment of Rs 5.24 crore by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, aim to enhance community resources.

Both facilities are located in Kolathur, Stalin's own assembly constituency, as part of the North Chennai Development initiative. The inauguration signals the government's commitment to enhancing the area's infrastructure.

In addition, Stalin inaugurated newly constructed buildings worth Rs 3.86 crore for a sub-registrar office, and took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the K5 Peravallur-Outer Police Station, illustrating ongoing efforts to improve public services and safety.

