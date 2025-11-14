Tragedy in Tuzla: Retirement Home Fire Claims 15 Lives
A devastating fire at a retirement home in Tuzla, Bosnia, resulted in 15 deaths as of Thursday, with two women recently succumbing to their injuries. The fire, sparked by a short circuit on November 4, continues to impact survivors, while investigations seek to determine accountability.
A tragic fire at a retirement home in the Bosnian town of Tuzla has claimed 15 lives as of Thursday, according to the local prosecutor's office. Late reports confirmed that two women had died in the hospital.
The fire, which ignited on November 4 due to a short circuit, overwhelmed the building's seventh floor, leaving ten individuals dead from carbon monoxide inhalation that night and five more who later succumbed to their injuries.
As investigations progress to assign responsibility for this catastrophic incident, ten individuals remain hospitalized, with one still in critical condition, indicating the fire's continuing toll on survivors.
