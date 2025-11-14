Andhra Pradesh Partners with Singapore for Urban Growth and Connectivity

In a significant move towards enhanced urban governance and connectivity, the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Singapore have cemented their partnership at the 30th CII Partnership Summit. The agreement aims to foster sustainable development and introduce flight services between Vijayawada and Singapore.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted Singapore's innovative strategies, expressing enthusiasm about working closely with such forward-thinking entities. He also acknowledged Singapore's role in assisting with the development of Amaravati, the new greenfield capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced the introduction of tri-weekly flights between Vijayawada and Singapore, complementing existing services from Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, Singapore's Home Minister Shanmugam reaffirmed the strong ties between the regions and assured full support for Singapore-based companies operating in Andhra Pradesh. A joint implementation steering committee will be established to oversee the agreement's execution.

