Left Menu

Protest Sparks at COP30: Indigenous Voices Rise

Approximately 100 protesters, many dressed in Indigenous attire, blocked an entrance to the COP30 climate conference near the Brazilian Amazon. The demonstration, which aimed to highlight Indigenous voices, was peaceful despite previous tensions. Conference organizers redirected participants and assured there was no danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:42 IST
Protest Sparks at COP30: Indigenous Voices Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Approximately 100 protesters blocked an entrance to the United Nations climate conference near the Brazilian Amazon on Friday morning.

The Brazilian military kept demonstrators at bay during the negotiations at the COP30 meetings in Belem, ensuring no physical altercations escalated with the protesters.

Protesters, some in Indigenous attire, formed a human chain, prompting organizers to reroute conference participants through a side entrance. Despite tensions from prior protests, officials assured attendees that the demonstration posed no danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP-led NDA crosses majority mark of 122 seats in 243-member Bihar Assembly.

BJP-led NDA crosses majority mark of 122 seats in 243-member Bihar Assembly.

 India
2
Tejashwi Yadav Secures Raghopur Hat-trick in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Secures Raghopur Hat-trick in Bihar

 India
3
Transforming North Chennai: Inaugural Developments Lead the Way

Transforming North Chennai: Inaugural Developments Lead the Way

 India
4
Bihar Polls: Triumph of Development and Security

Bihar Polls: Triumph of Development and Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025