Protest Sparks at COP30: Indigenous Voices Rise

Approximately 100 protesters blocked an entrance to the United Nations climate conference near the Brazilian Amazon on Friday morning.

The Brazilian military kept demonstrators at bay during the negotiations at the COP30 meetings in Belem, ensuring no physical altercations escalated with the protesters.

Protesters, some in Indigenous attire, formed a human chain, prompting organizers to reroute conference participants through a side entrance. Despite tensions from prior protests, officials assured attendees that the demonstration posed no danger.

