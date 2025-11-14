Protest Sparks at COP30: Indigenous Voices Rise
Approximately 100 protesters, many dressed in Indigenous attire, blocked an entrance to the COP30 climate conference near the Brazilian Amazon. The demonstration, which aimed to highlight Indigenous voices, was peaceful despite previous tensions. Conference organizers redirected participants and assured there was no danger.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:42 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Approximately 100 protesters blocked an entrance to the United Nations climate conference near the Brazilian Amazon on Friday morning.
The Brazilian military kept demonstrators at bay during the negotiations at the COP30 meetings in Belem, ensuring no physical altercations escalated with the protesters.
Protesters, some in Indigenous attire, formed a human chain, prompting organizers to reroute conference participants through a side entrance. Despite tensions from prior protests, officials assured attendees that the demonstration posed no danger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster
BHP Held Liable: A Decade Later, Justice for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster
Andhra becomes destination for doing business with friendly environment created by state: Vice Prez Radhakrishnan at Vizag summit.
Pedal to Plant: Cycling for Climate Change and National Unity
AI's Environmental Impact: Emissions Equivalent to Millions of Cars