Transforming the Northeast: Sitharaman's Push for Digital Innovation and Financial Empowerment

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the central government's priority for the Northeast, focusing on infrastructure, investments, and digital growth. During her visit to Nagaland, she discussed policy frameworks, financial empowerment, emerging technologies, and signed an MoU for semiconductor development in the region.

Updated: 14-11-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reiterated the central government's commitment to prioritizing the development of the Northeast by bolstering infrastructure, investments, skill development, and digital expansion. Speaking at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) in Kohima, she highlighted the region's strategic role in the Act East Policy and the ongoing enhancements in highways, airports, digital networks, and logistics.

Sitharaman's address covered various pressing topics, including women's financial independence and digital inclusion. She lauded the aspirations of young professionals to advance national growth and urged them to foster a supportive learning environment while cautioning against negative influences like drug abuse. The Union Minister also underscored initiatives such as expanding AI education and financial security programs, heralding the region's transformation as a hub for technology and innovation.

In a significant development, Sitharaman witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NIELIT Kohima and Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Private Limited. This agreement is poised to elevate Nagaland and the broader Northeast in semiconductor talent cultivation and advanced manufacturing. As part of her Nagaland visit, she also launched the SAMARTH initiative, aiming to infuse schools with digital learning resources, and distributed innovation kits to numerous educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

