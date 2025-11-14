Cave Discovery: World's Largest Spider Colony Unveiled on Albanian-Greek Border

A remarkable discovery on the Albanian-Greek border has captured global attention: a giant spider web housing tens of thousands of arachnids, believed to be the largest of its kind. This extraordinary find, in a sulphur-rich cave, hosts an unprecedented spider colony of two distinct species.

The study's authors highlight the rare coexistence of Tegenaria domestica and Prinerigone vagans spiders, previously thought incompatible due to typical aggressive behavior. The discovery was published in the journal Subterranean Biology, illustrating a colony thriving in the pitch-black corridors of the Sulphur Cave.

Scientists speculate the spiders benefit from an abundant food supply provided by a dense swarm of midge flies. Their peaceful cohabitation challenges existing knowledge and offers potential evolutionary insights, drawing parallels to human communal living in apartment settings.

