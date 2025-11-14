Cave Discovery: World's Largest Spider Colony Unveiled on Albanian-Greek Border
Researchers have discovered what is believed to be the world's largest spider web, housing two species of spiders, in a cave on the Albanian-Greek border. This unusual congregation, housing an estimated 110,000 spiders, offers new insights into evolutionary biology and highlights cooperation between typically solitary species.
A remarkable discovery on the Albanian-Greek border has captured global attention: a giant spider web housing tens of thousands of arachnids, believed to be the largest of its kind. This extraordinary find, in a sulphur-rich cave, hosts an unprecedented spider colony of two distinct species.
The study's authors highlight the rare coexistence of Tegenaria domestica and Prinerigone vagans spiders, previously thought incompatible due to typical aggressive behavior. The discovery was published in the journal Subterranean Biology, illustrating a colony thriving in the pitch-black corridors of the Sulphur Cave.
Scientists speculate the spiders benefit from an abundant food supply provided by a dense swarm of midge flies. Their peaceful cohabitation challenges existing knowledge and offers potential evolutionary insights, drawing parallels to human communal living in apartment settings.
