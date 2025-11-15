Australia Suspends Common Pesticide on Berries Amid Rising Consumption

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) has suspended the use of dimethoate, a widely used pesticide on berries such as blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

This suspension comes not from new findings regarding dimethoate itself, but due to a significant rise in berry consumption, which raises potential exposure levels.

While dimethoate is safe under regulated conditions, authorities emphasize caution to ensure safety for children aged two to six, urging the public to wash berries thoroughly before consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)