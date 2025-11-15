Left Menu

Australia Suspends Common Pesticide on Berries Amid Rising Consumption

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority has suspended the use of dimethoate, a common pesticide on berries, due to increased consumption leading to higher potential exposure. Although dimethoate is generally safe under regulated levels, precautionary measures are necessary to ensure children's safety, particularly those aged two to six.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 15-11-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 09:09 IST
Australia Suspends Common Pesticide on Berries Amid Rising Consumption
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) has suspended the use of dimethoate, a widely used pesticide on berries such as blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

This suspension comes not from new findings regarding dimethoate itself, but due to a significant rise in berry consumption, which raises potential exposure levels.

While dimethoate is safe under regulated conditions, authorities emphasize caution to ensure safety for children aged two to six, urging the public to wash berries thoroughly before consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Elections: NDA's Dominance with BJP's Sweep

Bihar Elections: NDA's Dominance with BJP's Sweep

 India
2
Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest

Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest

 Global
3
Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions

Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
4
Ashes Showdown: Can England Exploit Australia's Waning Dominance?

Ashes Showdown: Can England Exploit Australia's Waning Dominance?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025