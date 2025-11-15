Australia Suspends Common Pesticide on Berries Amid Rising Consumption
The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority has suspended the use of dimethoate, a common pesticide on berries, due to increased consumption leading to higher potential exposure. Although dimethoate is generally safe under regulated levels, precautionary measures are necessary to ensure children's safety, particularly those aged two to six.
The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) has suspended the use of dimethoate, a widely used pesticide on berries such as blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries.
This suspension comes not from new findings regarding dimethoate itself, but due to a significant rise in berry consumption, which raises potential exposure levels.
While dimethoate is safe under regulated conditions, authorities emphasize caution to ensure safety for children aged two to six, urging the public to wash berries thoroughly before consumption.
