Blaze at Ezra Street: Firefighters Battle Electronics Warehouse Inferno

A significant fire erupted in a multi-storey building on Ezra Street, originating from an electronics warehouse. Despite deploying 20 fire tenders, the blaze, which began at 5:30 AM, remains uncontrolled after six hours. No casualties occurred, and investigations are underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A major fire swept through a multi-storey building on Ezra Street in the city's central district early Saturday morning, igniting in an electronics warehouse, authorities reported.

Despite the efforts of 20 fire engines and constant firefighting activities, the blaze continues to rage on six hours after it started at around 5:30 a.m. Luckily, there have been no injuries and no individuals were trapped, confirmed a senior official from the state Fire Services department.

The emergency teams have set up a perimeter around the area as a precaution. Although the cause remains under investigation, authorities speculate that the electronic equipment and tightly packed storage spaces may have rapidly fueled the fire's spread. Officials continue to closely monitor the developing situation.

