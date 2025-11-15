Blaze at Ezra Street: Firefighters Battle Electronics Warehouse Inferno

A major fire swept through a multi-storey building on Ezra Street in the city's central district early Saturday morning, igniting in an electronics warehouse, authorities reported.

Despite the efforts of 20 fire engines and constant firefighting activities, the blaze continues to rage on six hours after it started at around 5:30 a.m. Luckily, there have been no injuries and no individuals were trapped, confirmed a senior official from the state Fire Services department.

The emergency teams have set up a perimeter around the area as a precaution. Although the cause remains under investigation, authorities speculate that the electronic equipment and tightly packed storage spaces may have rapidly fueled the fire's spread. Officials continue to closely monitor the developing situation.