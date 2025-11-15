Public-Private Partnership: A New Era for Delhi's Roads

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi is set to embark on a novel initiative, aiming to enhance the city's infrastructure at minimal public expense. According to an official statement on Saturday, six road stretches, encompassing five major flyovers in South Delhi, will be managed by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), while a prominent road in North Delhi will come under Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

This initiative facilitates private firms to adopt public infrastructure, taking on their maintenance and beautification in return for select advertising privileges on these structures. 'A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with IOCL for a three-year duration under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme,' revealed a senior PWD officer to PTI, highlighting specific locations like Chirag Dilli and Panchsheel flyovers.

In a similar accord, the DIAL, which already manages IGI Airport, will oversee maintenance on the heavily used Veer Banda Bairagi Marg. Officials explained that the policy shift arises from previous concerns over delays in infrastructure projects due to funding constraints, advocating for a PPP model to ensure cleaner and better-maintained roads.

