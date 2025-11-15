Tragic Construction Collapse Claims Lives in Byculla
Two labourers lost their lives and three were injured in a construction accident in Byculla, Mumbai. The mishap occurred during foundation work, leading to soil collapse. The deceased were identified as Rahul and Raju, while three others are recovering at Nair Hospital. Investigation is ongoing.
A tragic incident occurred at a construction site in Byculla, Mumbai, as two labourers lost their lives due to a soil and mud collapse on Saturday afternoon, according to civic officials.
The collapse took place during foundation piling work at Habib Mansion on Hans Road at around 2.41 pm, catching the workers off guard.
The injured, quickly rushed to Nair Hospital, included Sajjad Ali, Sobat Ali, and Lal Mohammed, with two others declared dead upon arrival. The survivors are stable and under observation.
