Tragedy in Java: Landslide Claims 11 Lives

A devastating landslide in Central Java, Indonesia, has resulted in the death of 11 people with 12 still missing. Heavy rains caused a dozen houses to be buried in Cibeunying village, making rescue operations challenging. The wet season, predicted to last until April, heightens the risk of such disasters.

A tragic landslide in Central Java, Indonesia, has claimed the lives of 11 individuals, with local officials confirming the continuation of search and rescue efforts for 12 others still missing. The heavy rains have caused significant distress in the region, particularly in the city of Cilacap's Cibeunying village.

The landslide, occurring on Thursday, buried a dozen houses under debris up to 25 feet deep. Spokesperson Abdul Muhari from the national disaster management agency has indicated that the operation is particularly challenging due to the depth of the buried victims.

Indonesia's weather agency has issued warnings as the wet season extends from September to April, increasing the risk of floods and landslides. A similar event in the region in January resulted in 25 fatalities, underscoring the ongoing threat posed by extreme weather conditions in Southeast Asia.

