Left Menu

Inferno in Kolkata's Ezra Street: A Call for Rigorous Fire Safety Norms

A massive fire broke out on Saturday in a multi-storey building in Kolkata's Ezra Street, requiring the deployment of 20 fire tenders. The blaze, extinguished after nearly 10 hours, resulted in no casualties but incurred significant monetary losses. Officials are investigating the cause while emphasising the need for stricter safety norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:29 IST
Inferno in Kolkata's Ezra Street: A Call for Rigorous Fire Safety Norms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce blaze erupted early Saturday in a multi-storey building in Kolkata's densely packed Ezra Street, prompting the deployment of at least 20 fire tenders, officials stated.

Despite significant efforts, the fire, which started at approximately 5:30 am, took nearly 10 hours to bring under control. Kolkata Police confirmed no casualties or trapped individuals were reported.

The blaze is suspected to have intensified due to electronic equipment and packed storage, though investigations are ongoing. Fire Minister Sujit Bose and Mayor Firhad Hakim stressed the importance of adhering to fire safety norms to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

 India
2
Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

 India
3
Gujarat Titans Unveil Player Retention Ahead of IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans Unveil Player Retention Ahead of IPL 2026

 India
4
Gujarat Police CID-Crime Cracks Human Trafficking Cycle

Gujarat Police CID-Crime Cracks Human Trafficking Cycle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025