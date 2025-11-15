Inferno in Kolkata's Ezra Street: A Call for Rigorous Fire Safety Norms
A massive fire broke out on Saturday in a multi-storey building in Kolkata's Ezra Street, requiring the deployment of 20 fire tenders. The blaze, extinguished after nearly 10 hours, resulted in no casualties but incurred significant monetary losses. Officials are investigating the cause while emphasising the need for stricter safety norms.
A fierce blaze erupted early Saturday in a multi-storey building in Kolkata's densely packed Ezra Street, prompting the deployment of at least 20 fire tenders, officials stated.
Despite significant efforts, the fire, which started at approximately 5:30 am, took nearly 10 hours to bring under control. Kolkata Police confirmed no casualties or trapped individuals were reported.
The blaze is suspected to have intensified due to electronic equipment and packed storage, though investigations are ongoing. Fire Minister Sujit Bose and Mayor Firhad Hakim stressed the importance of adhering to fire safety norms to prevent future incidents.
