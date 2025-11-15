Breaking New Ground: Milestones of the Fourth Khangri Glacier Expedition

The fourth Khangri Glacier expedition has marked a milestone for scientific research with its significant discoveries. Among them are the first reconnaissance of the high-risk Dharkha Tso glacial lake and the detection of aquatic life in Rani Lake, detailed at a depth of 20 metres, nestled in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district.

Conducted from November 8 to 14, the week-long expedition is a flagship project undertaken jointly by the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) and the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR). The mission aims to enhance our understanding of glacier dynamics and climate change impacts in the region.

Despite the challenges posed by heavy snowfall, which obstructed summer mass balance measurements, the expedition achieved a significant breakthrough with an aerial and bathymetric survey of Rani Lake, revealing aquatic life. The mission also involved arduous trekking to the remote Dharkha Tso, where they conducted crucial GLOF hazard assessments.