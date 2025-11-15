Left Menu

Breaking New Ground: Milestones of the Fourth Khangri Glacier Expedition

The fourth Khangri Glacier scientific expedition made significant achievements, including the first reconnaissance of the Dharkha Tso glacial lake and the discovery of aquatic life at Rani Lake. The expedition, a joint initiative led by CESHS and NCPOR, aims to advance glacier dynamics and climate change research in the Eastern Himalayas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:00 IST
Breaking New Ground: Milestones of the Fourth Khangri Glacier Expedition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The fourth Khangri Glacier expedition has marked a milestone for scientific research with its significant discoveries. Among them are the first reconnaissance of the high-risk Dharkha Tso glacial lake and the detection of aquatic life in Rani Lake, detailed at a depth of 20 metres, nestled in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district.

Conducted from November 8 to 14, the week-long expedition is a flagship project undertaken jointly by the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) and the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR). The mission aims to enhance our understanding of glacier dynamics and climate change impacts in the region.

Despite the challenges posed by heavy snowfall, which obstructed summer mass balance measurements, the expedition achieved a significant breakthrough with an aerial and bathymetric survey of Rani Lake, revealing aquatic life. The mission also involved arduous trekking to the remote Dharkha Tso, where they conducted crucial GLOF hazard assessments.

TRENDING

1
India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

 India
2
Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

 India
3
Gujarat Titans Unveil Player Retention Ahead of IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans Unveil Player Retention Ahead of IPL 2026

 India
4
Gujarat Police CID-Crime Cracks Human Trafficking Cycle

Gujarat Police CID-Crime Cracks Human Trafficking Cycle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025