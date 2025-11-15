Strategic Road Projects: Boosting Connectivity in Jammu

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Saturday that the widening of the strategic Dhar Road, which connects Udhampur and Samba districts in Jammu, will be initiated soon. The announcement was made during his visit to his home constituency where he laid the foundation for 45 road projects worth 924.23 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

During the visit, Singh also inaugurated nine road projects valued at Rs 86.77 crore, covering multiple districts in his Lok Sabha constituency. He stated that these developments are a testament to the Modi government's dedication to enhancing rural connectivity and ensuring equitable development across the region.

The minister highlighted the importance of security in road construction, especially following Operation Sindoor, and noted that the widening of Dhar Road has been cleared by defense authorities. Singh also took part in events celebrating Vallabhbhai Patel's and Birsa Munda's birth anniversaries, emphasizing national unity.

