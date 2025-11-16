Left Menu

Sambhal's Heritage Revival: A Vision by Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed development projects in Sambhal, prioritizing the restoration of pilgrimage sites and wells. He stressed the importance of cultural identity and urban development. Accelerating land acquisition and public facility improvements were emphasized, alongside plans for a biogas plant for sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  Country:
  India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasized a phased development strategy for Sambhal, prioritizing the restoration of ancient pilgrimage sites and traditional wells in the district. In the next phase, Adityanath plans to focus on museum projects and light-and-sound facilities.

The review included interactions with departments such as Revenue, Home, Tourism, and Culture. The Chief Minister urged expedited restoration efforts for the district's 68 ancient pilgrimage sites and 19 wells, highlighting their significance to Sambhal's cultural identity.

Adityanath also assessed the integrated office complex project and urged faster land acquisition for key projects and urban development schemes. He highlighted the importance of the Mahishmati river revival and green initiatives like the compressed bio-gas plant for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

