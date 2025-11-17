Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Central Java: Deadly Landslides Claim Lives

Recent landslides in Indonesia's Central Java province have resulted in at least 18 fatalities, with rescue operations still ongoing. The Cilacap and Banjarnegara regions were severely affected by the disaster, which buried dozens of homes and has left many missing amid relentless wet season rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have devastated two regions in Central Java, Indonesia, with authorities reporting at least 18 dead and rescue efforts still in progress as of Monday. In Cilacap, the disaster mitigation agency revealed that last week's landslide submerged about 12 homes in Cibeunying village.

Chief of the local search and rescue division, M Abdullah, confirmed that the Cilacap landslide's death toll has reached 16, with seven more still missing. Media footage displayed the deployment of excavators to unearth homes buried under significant depths of soil.

In a separate incident, Banjarnegara saw two deaths and 27 missing persons following a landslide on Saturday, impacting around 30 homes and agricultural lands. Indonesia's weather agency has warned of ongoing extreme weather conditions due to the wet season, set to continue until April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

