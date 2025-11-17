Tragedy Strikes Central Java: Deadly Landslides Claim Lives

Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have devastated two regions in Central Java, Indonesia, with authorities reporting at least 18 dead and rescue efforts still in progress as of Monday. In Cilacap, the disaster mitigation agency revealed that last week's landslide submerged about 12 homes in Cibeunying village.

Chief of the local search and rescue division, M Abdullah, confirmed that the Cilacap landslide's death toll has reached 16, with seven more still missing. Media footage displayed the deployment of excavators to unearth homes buried under significant depths of soil.

In a separate incident, Banjarnegara saw two deaths and 27 missing persons following a landslide on Saturday, impacting around 30 homes and agricultural lands. Indonesia's weather agency has warned of ongoing extreme weather conditions due to the wet season, set to continue until April.

