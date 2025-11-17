Odisha Shivers: Cold Wave Alert Issued for Multiple Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a cold wave warning for four Odisha districts, including the state capital, Bhubaneswar. G Udaygiri emerged as the coldest location in the state with temperatures plummeting to 5.4 degrees Celsius.

A 'Yellow' warning, urging residents to be aware of the cold wave conditions, was declared for Jharsuguda, Khurda, Sundergarh, and Kandhamal until Tuesday morning. Cold wave conditions were also reported in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Angul Sunday night.

The industrial district of Jharsuguda faced severe cold, recording a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius, which was 6.7 degrees below normal. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar experienced its coldest November night in 25 years. The dip in temperatures significantly affected normal life across Odisha, attributed to frigid north-westerly winds sweeping down from northern India.

