Odisha Shivers: Cold Wave Alert Issued for Multiple Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for four districts in Odisha, including Bhubaneswar. G Udaygiri recorded the lowest temperatures at 5.4°C. Cold conditions persisted across multiple areas, impacting normal life, triggered by north-westerly winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:27 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a cold wave warning for four Odisha districts, including the state capital, Bhubaneswar. G Udaygiri emerged as the coldest location in the state with temperatures plummeting to 5.4 degrees Celsius.

A 'Yellow' warning, urging residents to be aware of the cold wave conditions, was declared for Jharsuguda, Khurda, Sundergarh, and Kandhamal until Tuesday morning. Cold wave conditions were also reported in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Angul Sunday night.

The industrial district of Jharsuguda faced severe cold, recording a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius, which was 6.7 degrees below normal. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar experienced its coldest November night in 25 years. The dip in temperatures significantly affected normal life across Odisha, attributed to frigid north-westerly winds sweeping down from northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

