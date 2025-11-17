Delhi's Road Renaissance: 500 km Repair Mission

The Delhi government is set to undertake an extensive road repair project, covering 500 kilometers of major stretches across the capital by March 2026, announced PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. This initiative is crucial in curbing the city's recurring winter pollution issues.

Minister Verma recently toured south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar and Amar Colony, inspecting the areas alongside local MLAs and Public Works Department (PWD) officials. He confirmed that tenders are being circulated, and the repair work will include fixing broken roads, slip roads, footpaths, and foot overbridges.

To fund this project, Delhi received Rs 800 crore from the central government, with further financial support promised post-utilization. The comprehensive plan under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) encompasses re-carpeting, patchwork, and restoration of roads, improving the 1,400 km network managed by the PWD.

