Delhi's Road Renaissance: 500 km Repair Mission

The Delhi government has announced plans to repair 500 km of roads in the national capital by March 2026. With an Rs 800 crore allocation from the central government, the mission aims to address pollution by reducing road dust, involving re-carpeting and pothole repairs in major areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi government is set to undertake an extensive road repair project, covering 500 kilometers of major stretches across the capital by March 2026, announced PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. This initiative is crucial in curbing the city's recurring winter pollution issues.

Minister Verma recently toured south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar and Amar Colony, inspecting the areas alongside local MLAs and Public Works Department (PWD) officials. He confirmed that tenders are being circulated, and the repair work will include fixing broken roads, slip roads, footpaths, and foot overbridges.

To fund this project, Delhi received Rs 800 crore from the central government, with further financial support promised post-utilization. The comprehensive plan under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) encompasses re-carpeting, patchwork, and restoration of roads, improving the 1,400 km network managed by the PWD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

