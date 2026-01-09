Left Menu

Paving the Path: Vital Roads for Himachal Pradesh's Remote Regions

Himachal Pradesh's PWD Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, has appealed to Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the consideration and funding of three crucial road projects in the remote Dodra Kwar region and the release of Rs 76 crore in pending funds for various road works in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:59 IST
Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has appealed to Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to prioritize three overdue road projects in the isolated subdivision of Dodra Kwar in Shimla. The area remains cut off during harsh winters, making connectivity crucial for its residents.

During a meeting in New Delhi, Singh emphasized the significant impact of these road projects on the local rural population living in high altitudes and challenging geographical conditions. He also requested the release of Rs 76 crore, which is pending for the construction of various road infrastructures.

The minister further urged the Centre to approve 294 road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-4 (PMGSY-4) for Himachal Pradesh. The scheme aims to link remote habitations, provide 1,538 km of connectivity, and boost socio-economic growth. Union Minister Chouhan promised full cooperation, including releasing the pending funds.

