Resilient Infrastructure: A Catalyst for Sustainable Growth at COP30

At COP30, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) unveiled its Global Infrastructure Resilience (GIR) Report 2025, predicting that investing in resilient infrastructure could halve economic losses from disasters by 2050.

The report highlights that the economic impact of climate-related shocks has been severely underestimated, urging countries to adopt resilience as a global standard in future infrastructure projects.

CDRI's analysis of eight climate-vulnerable nations shows that infrastructure disruptions account for 80% of disaster-related losses, emphasizing the need for rapid, well-planned reconstruction to mitigate long-term economic harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)