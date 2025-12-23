Left Menu

Powering Through: How Household Batteries Can Transform Disaster Resilience in Australia

Extreme weather events are stressing Australia's power grids, leading to large-scale outages. Household batteries hold potential as local power sources during such crises. By installing more batteries, creating subsidies, and enhancing grid systems, Australia can bolster its energy resilience and community preparedness during disasters.

23-12-2025
Melbourne, Dec 23 (The Conversation) - Australia's power grids face increased pressure from extreme weather events, with outages becoming more frequent and severe. In 2024, a massive storm disrupted power for over half a million Victorians, while Cyclone Alfred left 320,000 homes without electricity in 2025.

Amidst these challenges, household batteries emerge as a promising solution. By storing excess solar or cheaper grid energy, they can supply electricity locally during outages. The federal government's Cheaper Home Batteries Program aims to reach one million installations by 2030, potentially enhancing energy resilience during disasters.

Innovative approaches like linking batteries through virtual power plants could distribute stored energy across communities, powering essential services. Targeted subsidies and programs focused on energy resilience can further boost disaster readiness, helping households and society adapt to increasing climate impacts.

