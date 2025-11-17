Left Menu

Ancient Marine GPS: Magnetic Fossils Reveal Secrets

Microscopic magnetic fossils from the North Atlantic seafloor hint at an ancient marine creature's use of Earth's magnetic field for navigation. These fossils, potentially part of the marine organism's navigation system, consist of magnetite - a strongly magnetic mineral. Their exact origin remains a mystery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Microscopic magnetic fossils discovered in North Atlantic seafloor sediments may have been integral to an ancient marine creature's internal GPS system, helping it navigate vast oceanic distances using Earth's magnetic field, according to scientists.

Researchers found that these fossils, much smaller than a human hair, are composed of magnetite, a strongly magnetic mineral. They hypothesize that these particles were part of a marine organism, yet their exact origins remain elusive. Some specimens date back 97 million years, sparking debate over their biological origins.

A recent study utilized three-dimensional imaging to analyze the magnetic structure of a 56-million-year-old magnetite particle. Designed like an ice cream cone, the particle features characteristics optimized for detecting Earth's magnetic field's intensity and direction. The discovery may explain how certain migratory species, potentially including eels, leverage magnetoreception for navigation. This evidence sheds light on how various organisms, from bacteria to birds, navigate using Earth's magnetic cues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

