EPA Redefines Clean Water Act Scope to Limit Federal Wetland Coverage

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a revision to the nation's fundamental clean water law on Monday, narrowing the range of wetlands covered. This change builds on a Supreme Court decision from two years ago that removed federal protections for significant areas of wetlands.

The revised 'Waters of the United States' rule will clarify federal jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act, focusing on permanent bodies of water such as streams, rivers, lakes, and connected wetlands. The EPA explains that this new rule aims to promote economic growth while safeguarding essential water resources.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin emphasized that the rule reflects the Supreme Court's direction in the Sackett v. EPA case, which restricted federal oversight of water pollution in certain wetlands. Although environmentalists criticize the rule as overly favorable to industry, it promises a clearer regulatory framework, preserving some oversight at the state level.