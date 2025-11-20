Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh announces Rs 164 crore development in Sujanpur

Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said that the PWD has completed development works worth Rs 164 crore in the Sujanpur Assembly constituency over the past three years and initiated new projects worth Rs 183 crore.

Addressing a public meeting in Lagdevi village after inspecting various development works in the Sujanpur Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district, Singh said the state government is promoting all-around development and bringing the state's economy back on track, even in adverse financial circumstances, without any assistance from the central government.

He stated that Hamirpur is a land of heroes, and resolving the problems of its brave soldiers and ex-servicemen remains a government priority.

Referring to the growing issue of drug addiction, Vikramaditya Singh said the state government is focusing on encouraging youth to pursue sports instead of drugs. He also announced a provision of Rs 15 lakh under the Chief Minister's Sports Promotion Scheme for the development of the ground in Lagdevi village.

Singh, who was on a daylong tour of the Sujanpur area of Hamirpur, inspected the construction of the modern bus stand being built in Hamirpur at a cost of Rs 127 crore. Expressing satisfaction with the progress, he said the facility would not only serve as a bus stand but would also feature multiple parking spaces, a shopping complex, and office buildings.

Earlier, Singh visited the house of Golu, the specially-abled child whose mother was killed by a teenager recently while resisting a rape attempt. He directed the transfer of the deceased woman's husband, a peon in the Public Works Department, to a nearby division. The family had requested time for the father to care for the disabled children, and Singh instructed officials to grant him a few hours' leave from his daily duties.

The 40-year-old woman had been grievously injured with a sharp-edged weapon and a stick when she resisted a rape attempt by a 14-year-old boy, a student of class 9, on November 3. She later succumbed to her injuries on November 7 at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh.

The minister also paid a courtesy call on former BJP chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

